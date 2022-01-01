Clams in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve clams
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Cup N.E. Clam Chowder
|$5.00
Hearty Potatoes and Chunks of Clam!
|Bowl N.E. Clam Chowder
|$7.00
Hearty Potatoes & Chunks of Clam!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lui Lui
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Linguine Alla Vongole (clam sauce)
|$22.99
Tender, sweet littleneck clams and chopped clams in a spicy sauce with fresh garlic and herbs tossed with fresh linguine.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Surf Restaurant
207 Main St., Nashua
|Fried Clam Platter
|$35.00
Sweet clams lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.
|Clam Chowder
|$11.00
Made with fresh clams, bacon, cream, and butter.