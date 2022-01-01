Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve clams

Martha's Exchange image

FRENCH FRIES

Martha's Exchange

185 Main Street, Nashua

Avg 4 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Cup N.E. Clam Chowder$5.00
Hearty Potatoes and Chunks of Clam!
Bowl N.E. Clam Chowder$7.00
Hearty Potatoes & Chunks of Clam!
More about Martha's Exchange
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lui Lui

259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)
Takeout
Linguine Alla Vongole (clam sauce)$22.99
Tender, sweet littleneck clams and chopped clams in a spicy sauce with fresh garlic and herbs tossed with fresh linguine.
More about Lui Lui
Clam Chowder image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Surf Restaurant

207 Main St., Nashua

Avg 4.6 (1753 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Clam Platter$35.00
Sweet clams lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.
Clam Chowder$11.00
Made with fresh clams, bacon, cream, and butter.
More about Surf Restaurant
Item pic

 

Epicurean Feast

9 Townsend West, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
More about Epicurean Feast

