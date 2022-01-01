Cheesecake in Donelson
Donelson restaurants that serve cheesecake
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait
|$6.75
|Chocolate Cheesecake Parfait
|$6.75
|Chocolate Cheesecake Cupcake
|$4.75
Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
|"Berliner" Cheesecake
|$8.99
JFK Famously said "Ich bin ein Berliner" in 1963. It literally translated to "I am a Jelly Donut".
A raspberry and donut-flavored cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream