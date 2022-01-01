Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Donelson

Donelson restaurants
Donelson restaurants that serve enchiladas

Habanero Grill image

 

Habanero Grill

2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Single Enchilada$3.90
Rolled corn tortilla enchilada, choose protein and sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and sour cream.
Enchiladas$13.50
Three rolled corn tortilla enchiladas, choose protein and sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo
Enchilada & Chimichanga Combo
More about Habanero Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Red & Green Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
Chicken | Queso | Mexican Crema | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Red Onions | Pickled Jalapeños | Cheddar Cheese | Rice | Beans
Black Bean Enchiladas$15.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina

