Curry in Downtown

The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Red Curry-
|$16.00
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves
|Seared Duck, Red Curry Sauce-
|$22.00
Seared duck with lychee, pineapples, tomatoes, sweet peppers, in red curry sauce, and served with a side of Jasmine rice
|Japanese Curry-
|$13.50
A stew-like dish with onions, tender beef, carrots, potatoes, cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge