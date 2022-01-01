Curry in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry-$16.00
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves
Seared Duck, Red Curry Sauce-$22.00
Seared duck with lychee, pineapples, tomatoes, sweet peppers, in red curry sauce, and served with a side of Jasmine rice
Japanese Curry-$13.50
A stew-like dish with onions, tender beef, carrots, potatoes, cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge
FRENCH FRIES

Fleet Street Pub

207 printers alley, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry$11.00
