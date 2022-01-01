Croissants in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve croissants
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Butter Croissant
|$3.49
Plain butter croissant; used in house for our chicken salad sandwich.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.49
Croissant dough with a layer of chocolate on the inside as well as chocolate and icing drizzled on top.
|Almond Croissant
|$3.49
Braided puff pastry with marzipan wrapped inside.
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels
|Croissant
|$5.00