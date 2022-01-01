Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in New Brunswick

Go
New Brunswick restaurants
Toast

New Brunswick restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick

106 Albany St, New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Chicken Tacos$11.00
Served Crispy With Fresh Pico & Sour Cream
FISH TACOS$17.00
Three Flour Tortillas Folded With Blackened Sea Bass, Shredded Lettuce, A Mango
Red Onion-Sweet Red Pepper Salsa And A Sriracha Aioli Drizzle. Rice And Beans.
Grilled Tequila Steak Tacos$19.00
Margarita Jalapeño Cilantro Marinated Ny Strip, Avocado, Sour Cream, Margarita Sauce, Pico. Rice and Beans on the side
More about Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick
Item pic

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

97 Hamilton St, NEW BRUNSWICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
(3 Taco set)$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in New Brunswick

Meatball Subs

Clams

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Crispy Chicken

Tarts

Clam Chowder

French Fries

Map

More near New Brunswick to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (690 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston