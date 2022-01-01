Tacos in New Brunswick
New Brunswick restaurants that serve tacos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick
106 Albany St, New Brunswick
|Mini Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Served Crispy With Fresh Pico & Sour Cream
|FISH TACOS
|$17.00
Three Flour Tortillas Folded With Blackened Sea Bass, Shredded Lettuce, A Mango
Red Onion-Sweet Red Pepper Salsa And A Sriracha Aioli Drizzle. Rice And Beans.
|Grilled Tequila Steak Tacos
|$19.00
Margarita Jalapeño Cilantro Marinated Ny Strip, Avocado, Sour Cream, Margarita Sauce, Pico. Rice and Beans on the side
El Jefe’s Taqueria
97 Hamilton St, NEW BRUNSWICK
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
|(3 Taco set)
|$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.