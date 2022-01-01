Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in New Canaan

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve burritos

Chicken Burrito image

 

The Back End

17 Elm Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$21.00
Oaxaca cheese, Rice, Black beans, Avocado sauce
More about The Back End
Item pic

TACOS • NACHOS • GRILL

Tequila Mockingbird

6 Forest Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Burrito$7.95
Tequila Burrito$17.95
Refried pinto beans simmered with crumbled chorizo, bacon, serrano chiles, onions and tomatoes, rolled in flour tortillas and topped with red guajillo chile sauce
Traditional Burrito Texano$19.95
A traditional burrito from Cuidad Juarez, a city bordering El Paso Texas. We use a thin flour tortilla rolled with authentic texano chorizo jalapeno mixed with red and green peppers, onions, pinto beans and cheese. Served with rice, shredded lettuce and guajillo sauce
More about Tequila Mockingbird

Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan

Prosciutto

Pepperoni Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Fish Tacos

Short Ribs

Veggie Salad

Map

More near New Canaan to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston