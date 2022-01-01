Burritos in New Canaan
New Canaan restaurants that serve burritos
The Back End
17 Elm Street, New Canaan
|Chicken Burrito
|$21.00
Oaxaca cheese, Rice, Black beans, Avocado sauce
TACOS • NACHOS • GRILL
Tequila Mockingbird
6 Forest Street, New Canaan
|Kids Burrito
|$7.95
|Tequila Burrito
|$17.95
Refried pinto beans simmered with crumbled chorizo, bacon, serrano chiles, onions and tomatoes, rolled in flour tortillas and topped with red guajillo chile sauce
|Traditional Burrito Texano
|$19.95
A traditional burrito from Cuidad Juarez, a city bordering El Paso Texas. We use a thin flour tortilla rolled with authentic texano chorizo jalapeno mixed with red and green peppers, onions, pinto beans and cheese. Served with rice, shredded lettuce and guajillo sauce