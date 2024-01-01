Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in New Haven

New Haven restaurants
New Haven restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Atticus Bookstore Cafe

1082 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chocolate chip cookie$3.25
contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
More about Atticus Bookstore Cafe
WESTVILLE DINER

1426 Whalley Avenue, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$1.99
More about WESTVILLE DINER

