Chicken wraps in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about NexDine
NexDine
100 College Street, New Haven
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven
Archie Moore's - New Haven
188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven
|Golden Fingers
|$12.99
Beer-battered dipped chicken tenders served with honey-mustard and our spicy secret sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo wing sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and a side of bleu cheese dressing.
|Archies Burger
|$14.50
Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market served on a hardroll with choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and a half sour pickle on the side.