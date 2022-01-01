Garden salad in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve garden salad
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
470 James Street, New Haven
|Garden Salad w/ Meat Choice
|$11.00
●Fresh Greens
●Cucumbers
●Tomatoes
●Red Onions
● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
|Garden Salad
|$6.00
●Fresh Greens
●Cucumbers
●Tomatoes
●Red Onions
Archie Moore's - New Haven
188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven
|Fresh Garden Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato's, cucumbers and sliced red onions.