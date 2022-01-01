Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

470 James Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad w/ Meat Choice$11.00
●Fresh Greens
●Cucumbers
●Tomatoes
●Red Onions
● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Garden Salad$6.00
●Fresh Greens
●Cucumbers
●Tomatoes
●Red Onions
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Archie Moore's - New Haven

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Garden Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato's, cucumbers and sliced red onions.
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Soup & Small Garden Salad$10.50
More about Zois, LLC

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Meatball Subs

Ravioli

Lobsters

Calamari

Pork Chops

Avocado Toast

Soba Noodles

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston