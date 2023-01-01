Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Bread Pudding
New Haven restaurants that serve bread pudding
Next Door - New Haven
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$7.50
with house made whipped cream
More about Next Door - New Haven
Munchies Sub Shop
957 New Haven CT, New haven
No reviews yet
Banana chocolate chip bread pudding
$5.50
Served warm with a dulce de leche crack sauce.
More about Munchies Sub Shop
