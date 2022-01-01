Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve green beans

Jack's Bar Steakhouse image

 

Jack's Bar Steakhouse

212 College Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEN BEANS$10.00
More about Jack's Bar Steakhouse
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ image

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

470 James Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Green Beans$3.75
We steam them. You season them.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

