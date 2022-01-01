Cappuccino in New Haven

Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street image

 

Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street

258 Church St, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino
Espresso with foam and steamed milk
Willoughby's Espresso Blend$14.99
Ethiopia Yrgacheffe Halo Hartume Grade 1$17.99
More about Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street
Restaurant banner

 

Atticus Market

771 Orange St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grain Bowl$10.50
Brown Rice, Over Easy Egg, Feta, Salsa Verde, Preserved Lemon, Pumpkin Seed Romesco, Marinated Kale, Watermelon Radish
Allergan: Egg, Dairy
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, greens on brioche
Mozzarella and Sauce$15.00
14 in Pie. Liuzzi Mozzarella. Made with our own slow cooked tomato sauce. Sourdough crust made with flour from Maine Grains.
More about Atticus Market

