Tandoori in New Haven

Sherkaan Indian Street Food
65 Broadway, New Haven
|Multigrain Tandoori Roti
|$22.00
Our own house-blend multigrain atta.
(whole wheat, pearl millet, finger millet, corn, chana, barley, oat)
Soft unleavened flatbreads, brushed with plant-based ghee (V+)
|Tandoori Roti
|$4.00
(Vegetarian) whole wheat unleavened crispy flatbread, brushed with ghee (No Ghee = Vegan)
|Tandoori Salmon
|$14.00
(Gluten Free) Faroe Island salmon marinated in spiced yogurt, lime, onion