Tandoori in New Haven

New Haven restaurants that serve tandoori

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherkaan Indian Street Food

65 Broadway, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Multigrain Tandoori Roti$22.00
Our own house-blend multigrain atta.
(whole wheat, pearl millet, finger millet, corn, chana, barley, oat)
Soft unleavened flatbreads, brushed with plant-based ghee (V+)
Tandoori Roti$4.00
(Vegetarian) whole wheat unleavened crispy flatbread, brushed with ghee (No Ghee = Vegan)
Tandoori Salmon$14.00
(Gluten Free) Faroe Island salmon marinated in spiced yogurt, lime, onion
More about Sherkaan Indian Street Food
Lazeez Indian Cuisine image

 

Lazeez Indian Cuisine

40 Orange Street, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken Wings$12.00
7 spices marinated chicken wings
More about Lazeez Indian Cuisine

