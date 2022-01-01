Bacon cheeseburgers in New Holland
New Holland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
14 South Tower Road, New Holland
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$7.99
Freshly Ground Seasoned Beef Charbroiled to order with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Bacon
More about Lickity Split
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Lickity Split
209 E Main St, New Holland
|Bacon Ranch Burger
|$11.99
Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion (please indicate what you don’t want)