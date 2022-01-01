Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in New Holland

New Holland restaurants
New Holland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet image

 

Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet

14 South Tower Road, New Holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Burger$7.99
Freshly Ground Seasoned Beef Charbroiled to order with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Bacon
More about Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lickity Split

209 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.6 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Ranch Burger$11.99
Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion (please indicate what you don’t want)
More about Lickity Split

