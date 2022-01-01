Quesadillas in New Holland
New Holland restaurants that serve quesadillas
Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
14 South Tower Road, New Holland
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
Grilled Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Sour Cream & Salsa
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Lickity Split
209 E Main St, New Holland
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.49
crispy tortilla filled with a blend of cheddar cheeses served with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa on the side
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
crispy tortilla filled with grilled chicken and melted cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa on the side
|Roast Beef, Mushroom, Onion & Swiss Quesadilla
|$12.75
Roast Beef, Mushroom, Onion & Swiss Quesadilla with a miso mayo served on the side. Includes chips and a pickle.