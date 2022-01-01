Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in New Holland

New Holland restaurants
New Holland restaurants that serve quesadillas

Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet image

 

Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet

14 South Tower Road, New Holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Sour Cream & Salsa
More about Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lickity Split

209 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.6 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$8.49
crispy tortilla filled with a blend of cheddar cheeses served with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa on the side
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
crispy tortilla filled with grilled chicken and melted cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa on the side
Roast Beef, Mushroom, Onion & Swiss Quesadilla$12.75
Roast Beef, Mushroom, Onion & Swiss Quesadilla with a miso mayo served on the side. Includes chips and a pickle.
More about Lickity Split
Item pic

 

New Holland Coffee Co.

832 W Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.50
Two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, onions, red peppers. Served on a honey wheat wrap with salsa
Quesadilla$7.75
Served with salsa and sour cream
More about New Holland Coffee Co.

