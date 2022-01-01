Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Mid-City

Go
Mid-City restaurants
Toast

Mid-City restaurants that serve curry

Curry Fries image

FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL

Rum and the Lash

4801 Bienville St., New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Fries$9.00
House Made Spicy Curry Sauce, Lime Yogurt, Cheese, and Fresh Jalapenos.
More about Rum and the Lash
Item pic

PHO

MOPHO

514 City Park Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Red Beans With Fried Pork Cutlets$17.50
Laksa Curry Poutine$17.50
Steak cut fries with cheese curds, bacon, yellow laksa curry sauce, and a fried egg.
Burmese Pork Curry Po-Mi$15.50
Slow Cooked Spicy Burmese Pork Curry dressed with MOPHO Mayo, Cilanto, Mint, Fresh Jalapeños, Pickled Carrots & Daikon
More about MOPHO

Browse other tasty dishes in Mid-City

Waffles

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Gumbo

Cake

Map

More near Mid-City to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bywater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Touro

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston