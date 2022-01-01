Curry in Mid-City
Mid-City restaurants that serve curry
FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL
Rum and the Lash
4801 Bienville St., New Orleans
|Curry Fries
|$9.00
House Made Spicy Curry Sauce, Lime Yogurt, Cheese, and Fresh Jalapenos.
PHO
MOPHO
514 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Curried Red Beans With Fried Pork Cutlets
|$17.50
|Laksa Curry Poutine
|$17.50
Steak cut fries with cheese curds, bacon, yellow laksa curry sauce, and a fried egg.
|Burmese Pork Curry Po-Mi
|$15.50
Slow Cooked Spicy Burmese Pork Curry dressed with MOPHO Mayo, Cilanto, Mint, Fresh Jalapeños, Pickled Carrots & Daikon