Warehouse District breakfast spots you'll love

Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
|Popular items
|BEC Biscuit
|$12.00
bacon + sunny side up egg + pimento cheese
|Hangover Bowl
|$20.00
braised brisket + cheesy grits + onion + garlic + egg
|Griddled Banana Bread
|$9.00
served with whipped butter
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Daisy Mae's
920 Poydras, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Biscuit & Country Sausage Gravy
|$8.50
Two Buttermilk Biscuits smothered in Country Sausage Gravy.
|Bacon
|$3.25
three slices
|Chicken & Waffles (Condiments: Syrup & Butter)
|$14.99
Nicely Seasoned Fried Chicken with Waffles. Our Most Popular Item.