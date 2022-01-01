Tacos in Warehouse District
Warehouse District restaurants that serve tacos
More about Vegan Wit A Twist
Vegan Wit A Twist
514 S. Rampart St, New Orleans
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$4.50
Fried Cauliflower, spinach, pico de gallo on a warm soft shell tortilla. Sweet Teriyaki or buffalo sauce
More about Otra Vez
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St, New Orleans
|Steak Tacos
|$13.00
Charred steak tacos, crispy chihuahua cheese, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Roasted gulf fish tacos, charred pineapple salsa, chipotle aiol, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
More about Espiritu
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Espiritu
520 Capdeville St, New Orleans
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
Grilled flank steak, guacamole, onions, cilantro, macha salsa
|Chicken Adobo Taco
|$4.00
Adobo style grilled chicken, topped with cilantro. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.00
Tempura battered gulf fish, napa cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli and pickled onions. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered with a corn tortilla. Current Fish: Mahi
More about Johnny Sánchez
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Cauliflower Taco
|$6.00
cauliflower tempura, red pepper aioli, queso fresco, roasted corn salsa served on a warm flour tortilla.
|Albondigas Taco
|$6.00
Aaron's grandmother's meatballs, chipotle, queso fresco, pickled onion served on a warm flour tortilla
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
skirt steak, pickled jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo served on a warm flour tortilla