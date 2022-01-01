Tacos in Warehouse District

Warehouse District restaurants
Toast

Warehouse District restaurants that serve tacos

Vegan Wit A Twist image

 

Vegan Wit A Twist

514 S. Rampart St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cauliflower Tacos$4.50
Fried Cauliflower, spinach, pico de gallo on a warm soft shell tortilla. Sweet Teriyaki or buffalo sauce
More about Vegan Wit A Twist
Steak Tacos image

 

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$13.00
Charred steak tacos, crispy chihuahua cheese, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Fish Tacos$12.00
Roasted gulf fish tacos, charred pineapple salsa, chipotle aiol, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
More about Otra Vez
Baja Fish Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Espiritu

520 Capdeville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Grilled flank steak, guacamole, onions, cilantro, macha salsa
Chicken Adobo Taco$4.00
Adobo style grilled chicken, topped with cilantro. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.
Baja Fish Taco$5.00
Tempura battered gulf fish, napa cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli and pickled onions. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered with a corn tortilla. Current Fish: Mahi
More about Espiritu
Cauliflower Taco image

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Taco$6.00
cauliflower tempura, red pepper aioli, queso fresco, roasted corn salsa served on a warm flour tortilla.
Albondigas Taco$6.00
Aaron's grandmother's meatballs, chipotle, queso fresco, pickled onion served on a warm flour tortilla
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
skirt steak, pickled jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo served on a warm flour tortilla
More about Johnny Sánchez
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
THREE Tacos / ONE Side$20.00
A la Carte Taco
More about NOLA Caye

