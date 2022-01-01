Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in East Harlem

Go
East Harlem restaurants
Toast

East Harlem restaurants that serve fried rice

Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai Kitchen

2028 2nd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
N-2 Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
R-3 Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-1 Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai Kitchen
Pro Thai image

 

Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodle$13.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
Pad Krapow$13.95
Basil, Thai chili, string beans, onion, bell pepper and garlic basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy.
Summer Roll$6.95
Fresh lettuces, cucumbers, carrots, mint, basil, vermicelli and fried tofu wrapped in soft rice sheet served with special pro's sauce.
More about Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in East Harlem

Thai Coffee

Curry

Roti

Pad See

Curry Puffs

Dumplings

Summer Rolls

Pineapple Fried Rice

Map

More near East Harlem to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Meatpacking District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1382 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston