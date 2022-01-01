Fried rice in East Harlem
East Harlem restaurants that serve fried rice
Malii Thai Kitchen
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|N-2 Pad See Ew
|$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|R-3 Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Egg, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, scallion, and curry powder. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|N-1 Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Drunken Noodle
|$13.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
|Pad Krapow
|$13.95
Basil, Thai chili, string beans, onion, bell pepper and garlic basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy.
|Summer Roll
|$6.95
Fresh lettuces, cucumbers, carrots, mint, basil, vermicelli and fried tofu wrapped in soft rice sheet served with special pro's sauce.