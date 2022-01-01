Financial District American restaurants you'll love

Blue Park Kitchen image

 

Blue Park Kitchen

70 Pine Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soft Boiled Egg & Alfy Oil (GF)$12.50
White beans, Baby greens, Lemon vinaigrette, Avocado smash, Soft boiled egg, Grilled summer squash, Alfy Oil, Feta, Crunchy Seeds
Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw (GF)$14.20
Herbed Brown Rice, Baby Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Roasted Cauliflower, Blackened Chicken, Fennel Slaw
Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF)$13.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas
More about Blue Park Kitchen
Westville Wall Street image

 

Westville Wall Street

110 Wall Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville Wall Street
Crown Shy image

 

Crown Shy

70 Pine Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (2919 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pull-Apart Olive Bread$11.00
House-made pull-apart olive bread is our take on the classic Parker House Roll. Layers of dough are individually filled and layered with a savory olive filling. Each loaf is topped with Kalamata olive-brown butter crumble and freshly zested lemon.
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs
Citrus-Marinated Chicken$43.00
Half of a Green Circle chicken is grilled and presented with cilantro, thinly shaved watermelon radish and jalapeno. Served with house-made hot sauce. **Spicy**
Contains: Dairy, Meat
Cauliflower$18.00
with Parmesan & Sherry. Parmesan-poached cauliflower florets are battered, fried and glazed with sherry vinegar and parmesan reduction. The cauliflower is topped with a cauliflower cous-cous, lime, and togarashi. Definitely a crowd-pleaser.
Contains: Dairy
More about Crown Shy
CATERING image

 

CATERING

70 Pine Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LARGE Catering Package
Serves 30-33 people
Individual Trays, Sauces, Dips & Cookies
More about CATERING
155 William St image

 

155 William St

155 William St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 155 William St
Broadstone image

 

Broadstone

88 Broad Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Broadstone
