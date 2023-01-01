Curry in Financial District

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Financial District restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street

70 Pine Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Boiled Egg & Thai Curry Vinaigrette (GF)$13.00
Herbed Brown Rice, Grilled Kale, Thai Curry Vinaigrette, Soft Boiled Egg, Purple Potatoes, Blue Park Peanuts, Pickled Onions
More about Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry! World Trade Center

12 John Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Curry$3.55
Veggie Tempura Curry$0.00
2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Sausage Curry$0.00
3 premium Kurobuta pork sausages with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice.
More about Go! Go! Curry! World Trade Center

