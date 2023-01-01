Curry in Financial District
Financial District restaurants that serve curry
More about Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street
Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street
70 Pine Street, New York
|Soft Boiled Egg & Thai Curry Vinaigrette (GF)
|$13.00
Herbed Brown Rice, Grilled Kale, Thai Curry Vinaigrette, Soft Boiled Egg, Purple Potatoes, Blue Park Peanuts, Pickled Onions
More about Go! Go! Curry! World Trade Center
Go! Go! Curry! World Trade Center
12 John Street, New York City
|Extra Curry
|$3.55
|Veggie Tempura Curry
|$0.00
2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
|Sausage Curry
|$0.00
3 premium Kurobuta pork sausages with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice.