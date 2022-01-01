Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab rolls in
Flatiron
/
New York
/
Flatiron
/
Crab Rolls
Flatiron restaurants that serve crab rolls
PLANTA Queen - NoMad
15 W 27th Street, New York
No reviews yet
BAKED CRAB ROLL*
$16.50
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
BAKED CRAB ROLL*
$8.00
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen - NoMad
SUSH1
555 6th Ave, New York
No reviews yet
Spicy Crab Roll
$8.00
More about SUSH1
Browse other tasty dishes in Flatiron
Chicken Wraps
Biryani
Miso Soup
Sweet Corn
Garlic Naan
Sliders
Chicken Tikka
Mac And Cheese
More near Flatiron to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(128 restaurants)
Midtown East
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Alphabet City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
SoHo
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston