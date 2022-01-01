Harlem American restaurants you'll love
The Honey Well
3604 Broadway, New York
|Sweet/Salty Grilly
|$13.00
Prosciutto, Fig, Gruyere, Arugula, Sourdough, with House-made Old Bay Chips.
|Fonduey Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
Spiral N00dz, Pino Grigio, Roquefort, NY State Sharp Cheddar, Parmesan.
|Aged Cheddar Grilly
|$14.00
6 Month Cheddar, Basil, Organic Sourdough. Served with Tomato Soup for Dippin'.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rooster
310 Lenox Ave, New York
|Yep! Chicken & Waffle
|$16.00
fried chicken thigh, maple hot sauce
|Cornbread
|$9.00
roasted tomato & corn butter
|Crabcake
|$19.00
charred spiced cherry tomato, collard slaw
FRENCH FRIES
At the Wallace
3612 Broadway, New York
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
Seasoned waffle fries. Served plain. Don’t mind that sauce in the pic. Just there for sexiness purposes. Add a side of Chipotle Mayo if you’d like to recreate.
|Hick BBQ
|$9.00
Smash brisket patty, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, BBQ mayo, brioche roll.
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$8.00
Classic and simple. This thing hits hard. Buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle ranch, and shredded lettuce on a toasted Martin's soft roll. MAKE IT SPICY FOR $1.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Melba's Restaurant
300 W 114th St, New York
|A$AP Yams
|$6.00
In Honor of A$AP (Steve Rodriguez) Yams
|Southern Chicken (DARK)
|$17.95
Your Choice of Fried, Grilled or Smothered in Rosemary Chicken Gravy
|Southern Chicken (WHITE)
|$18.95
Your Choice of Fried, Grilled or Smothered in Rosemary Chicken Gravy