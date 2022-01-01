Harlem American restaurants you'll love

Harlem restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Harlem

The Honey Well image

 

The Honey Well

3604 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet/Salty Grilly$13.00
Prosciutto, Fig, Gruyere, Arugula, Sourdough, with House-made Old Bay Chips.
Fonduey Mac and Cheese$14.00
Spiral N00dz, Pino Grigio, Roquefort, NY State Sharp Cheddar, Parmesan.
Aged Cheddar Grilly$14.00
6 Month Cheddar, Basil, Organic Sourdough. Served with Tomato Soup for Dippin'.
More about The Honey Well
Red Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rooster

310 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (10910 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Yep! Chicken & Waffle$16.00
fried chicken thigh, maple hot sauce
Cornbread$9.00
roasted tomato & corn butter
Crabcake$19.00
charred spiced cherry tomato, collard slaw
More about Red Rooster
At the Wallace image

FRENCH FRIES

At the Wallace

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Waffle Fries$5.00
Seasoned waffle fries. Served plain. Don’t mind that sauce in the pic. Just there for sexiness purposes. Add a side of Chipotle Mayo if you’d like to recreate.
Hick BBQ$9.00
Smash brisket patty, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, BBQ mayo, brioche roll.
Fried Chicken Sando$8.00
Classic and simple. This thing hits hard. Buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle ranch, and shredded lettuce on a toasted Martin's soft roll. MAKE IT SPICY FOR $1.
More about At the Wallace
Melba's Restaurant image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melba's Restaurant

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A$AP Yams$6.00
In Honor of A$AP (Steve Rodriguez) Yams
Southern Chicken (DARK)$17.95
Your Choice of Fried, Grilled or Smothered in Rosemary Chicken Gravy
Southern Chicken (WHITE)$18.95
Your Choice of Fried, Grilled or Smothered in Rosemary Chicken Gravy
More about Melba's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Trufa Restaurant

3431 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Trufa Restaurant

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Salmon

Cornbread

Tacos

Pies

