Buffalo wings in Midtown West

Midtown West restaurants
Midtown West restaurants that serve buffalo wings

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BUFFALO WINGS W/RICE OR FRIES$18.50
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Friedman's

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo WIngs$15.00
More about Friedman's

