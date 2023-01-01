Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gnocchi in
Midtown West
/
New York
/
Midtown West
/
Gnocchi
Midtown West restaurants that serve gnocchi
Il Gattopardo
13 West 54th Street, New York
No reviews yet
Gnocchi Alla Norcina
$48.00
More about Il Gattopardo
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Felice - Felice 56
15 West 56th Street, New York
Avg 4.6
(245 reviews)
Gnocchi ai Funghi
$27.00
mushroom ragù, garlic, shallot, parsley, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Gnocchi Al Pesto
$26.00
basil pesto, crushed burrata, fresh basil leaves
More about Felice - Felice 56
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West
Octopus
Calamari
Turkey Wraps
Cappuccino
Lasagna
Pancakes
Nachos
Steak Quesadillas
More near Midtown West to explore
Midtown East
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.2
(48 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(673 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(657 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(284 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(442 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston