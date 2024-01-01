Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Midtown West

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Midtown West restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL - Chopped Winter Cauliflower Salad$13.00
Kale and Savoy cabbage blend, roasted cauliflower, honey roasted pecans, dried cranberries, scallions, cilantro, crispy shallots, peanut dressing
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Brooklyn Chopped Salad$12.00
Shaved Corn - Cucumber - Chickpeas- Green Beans - Asparagus - Mushrooms - Perlini Mozzarella - Fresh Herbs
*Best paired with Balsamic Pudding*
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

