Union Square restaurants you'll love

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Popular items
|$ Half & Half (R&B)
|$6.00
Black beans and Mexican rice
Gluten-free
|Tacos Grilled CAB NY Strip Steak
|$22.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Tandoori Cauliflower
|$18.00
mustard, onion, ginger honey glaze, sesame, cilantro
|Butter Chicken
|$16.00
Delhi Butter Chicken
|Chicken Tikka
|$24.00
mint chutney, chili onion
Joe Coffee
9 E 13th St, New York
|Popular items
|Wild Blueberry Doughnut
|$3.68
By Doughnut Plant
|The Daily
|$16.00
The Daily is a balanced and approachable drip coffee, drinkable every day yet complex enough to keep you coming back. Tastes like: chocolate, caramel, molasses. // 12oz
The Grey Dog
90 University Place, New York
Café Salmagundi
51 Irving Place, New York