Union Square restaurants you'll love

Union Square restaurants
Must-try Union Square restaurants

Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
$ Half & Half (R&B)$6.00
Black beans and Mexican rice
Gluten-free
Tacos Grilled CAB NY Strip Steak$22.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
More about Rosa Mexicano
Dos Toros image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dos Toros

137 4th Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (2061 reviews)
More about Dos Toros
GupShup image

 

GupShup

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tandoori Cauliflower$18.00
mustard, onion, ginger honey glaze, sesame, cilantro
Butter Chicken$16.00
Delhi Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka$24.00
mint chutney, chili onion
More about GupShup
Joe Coffee image

 

Joe Coffee

9 E 13th St, New York

Avg 5 (1 review)
Fast Pay
Popular items
Wild Blueberry Doughnut$3.68
By Doughnut Plant
The Daily$16.00
The Daily is a balanced and approachable drip coffee, drinkable every day yet complex enough to keep you coming back. Tastes like: chocolate, caramel, molasses. // 12oz
More about Joe Coffee
The Grey Dog image

 

The Grey Dog

90 University Place, New York

No reviews yet
More about The Grey Dog
Café Salmagundi image

 

Café Salmagundi

51 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
More about Café Salmagundi

