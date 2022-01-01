Chocolate chip cookies in Upper East Side
Upper East Side restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie - 4 pack
|$10.45
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$9.00
chocolate chunk, maldon sea salt