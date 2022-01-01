Chocolate chip cookies in Upper East Side

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
Chocolate Chip Cookie - 4 pack$10.45
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$9.00
chocolate chunk, maldon sea salt
SALADS • CHICKEN

The Migrant Kitchen

1433 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)$3.50
