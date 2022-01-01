Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$16.00
Challah bread, berry compote.
More about Friedmans West
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Biscuit French Toast$17.00
With Fresh Cut Strawberries and Powdered Sugar
Biscuit French Toast$17.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KID’S French Toast$11.50
CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Upper West Side

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Babka French Toast$19.00
Gluten Free French Toast$16.00
Berry French Toast$16.00
Brioche bread, berry compote, Vermont maple syrup
More about Friedman's - Upper West Side
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side French Toast$8.00
Side French Toast$8.00
More about Maison Pickle
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel - 472 Columbus Ave

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Challah French Toast Sticks$13.00
Coated in Shredded Coconut with Coffee Caramel Sauce and Vanilla Coconut Custard
More about Modern Bread & Bagel - 472 Columbus Ave

