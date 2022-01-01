French toast in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve french toast
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|French Toast
|$16.00
Challah bread, berry compote.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Biscuit French Toast
|$17.00
With Fresh Cut Strawberries and Powdered Sugar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|KID’S French Toast
|$11.50
|CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST
|$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
Friedman's - Upper West Side
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Babka French Toast
|$19.00
|Gluten Free French Toast
|$16.00
|Berry French Toast
|$16.00
Brioche bread, berry compote, Vermont maple syrup
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Side French Toast
|$8.00
