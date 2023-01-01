Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Upper West Side restaurants that serve garlic bread

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Herb Focaccia Bread (V)$7.00
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pull Apart Garlic Bread$14.00
Pull Apart Garlic and Parmesan Bread$14.00
More about Maison Pickle

