Meatloaf in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve meatloaf
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Low Country Meatloaf
|$24.00
Sweet and Smokey Meatloaf, Whipped Potatoes, Frizzled Onions, Coleslaw,
Buttermilk Biscuit smothered in Maple Butter
|Meatloaf
|$24.00
Whipped Potatoes, Crispy Onions, Coleslaw and Biscuit
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|MAMA'S MEATLOAF
|$24.50
Baked Idaho potatoes, mixed vegetables, crispy shallots, gravy.