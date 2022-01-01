Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef teriyaki in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Beef Teriyaki
Newburyport restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
The Poynt
31 Water Street, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Teriyaki Beef Dumplings
$16.00
More about The Poynt
China Wok Newburyport
45 Storey Ave, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Beef Teriyaki (4pcs)
$9.95
D3. Beef Teriyaki(2), Boneless Spare Ribs
$11.95
Beef Teriyaki (6pcs)
$11.95
More about China Wok Newburyport
Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport
Caesar Salad
Gyoza
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Margherita Pizza
Pad Thai
Greek Salad
Burritos
Cake
More near Newburyport to explore
Haverhill
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(822 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1563 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston