Tacos in Newington
Newington restaurants that serve tacos
Plaza Azteca - Newington, CT
3260 Berlin Turnpike, Newington
|Tacos Carne Asada
|$15.25
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce
El Pollo Guapo - Newington
1044 Main Street, Newington
|"PBLT" Taco (Pork Belly)
|$6.00
Pork Belly, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Citrus Aioli, Pickled Onion
|"PBLT" Taco
|$6.50
Braised Pork Belly, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Citrus Aioli, Pickled Onions
|The Hot Pig Taco
|$6.50
Braised Pork Belly, Corn Tortilla, Smoked Pepper Aioli (Spicy), Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion, Fresh Cilantro & Pineapple