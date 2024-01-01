Tacos in Newington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Plaza Azteca - Newington, CT

3260 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Carne Asada$15.25
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce
More about Plaza Azteca - Newington, CT
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

El Pollo Guapo - Newington

1044 Main Street, Newington

Avg 4.7 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
"PBLT" Taco (Pork Belly)$6.00
Pork Belly, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Citrus Aioli, Pickled Onion
"PBLT" Taco$6.50
Braised Pork Belly, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Citrus Aioli, Pickled Onions
The Hot Pig Taco$6.50
Braised Pork Belly, Corn Tortilla, Smoked Pepper Aioli (Spicy), Pico de Gallo, Pickled Onion, Fresh Cilantro & Pineapple
More about El Pollo Guapo - Newington

