Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve garlic knots

Banner pic

 

Stag Bar - 121 Mc Fadden Place

121 Mc Fadden Place, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$8.00
More about Stag Bar - 121 Mc Fadden Place
Mutt Lynch's image

PIZZA

Mutt Lynch's - 2300 W Oceanfront

2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$8.00
With Marinara Sauce
More about Mutt Lynch's - 2300 W Oceanfront

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Carrot Cake

Bruschetta

Wedge Salad

Quiche

Meat Calzones

Fajitas

Greek Salad

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (947 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (774 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston