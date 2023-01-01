Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve tostadas

Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café - 1600 W Balboa Blvd

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Ahi Tostadas$22.99
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café - 1600 W Balboa Blvd
Restaurant banner

 

Super Panga - 2110 West Oceanfront

2110 West Oceanfront, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada Salad$12.00
More about Super Panga - 2110 West Oceanfront

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Quiche

Veggie Burgers

Shrimp Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Club Sandwiches

Taquitos

Bean Burritos

Paninis

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston