Nachos in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve nachos
Taco Burrito King
6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles
|Cheese Nachos
|$5.25
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
|Super Nachos
|$9.50
|Cheese Nachos
|$4.50
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
6343 Gross Point Rd, Niles
|Loaded Nachos
|$13.00
Topped with house made veggie chili, sharp cheddar, diced red onion, chopped cherry tomatoes, and peche pickled jalapeños with spicy sour cream sauce on the side. Add brisket [$6] add pulled pork [$4]