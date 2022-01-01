Sliders in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve sliders
More about Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
6343 Gross Point Rd, Niles
|Kids 2 Pulled Pork Sliders w/ Fruit or Frites
|$6.00
2 pulled pork sliders with bbq sauce and a fruit cup on the side.
|Pulled Pork Sliders (Carolina Style)
|$14.00
1/2lb Pork shoulder rubbed with sweet and spicy red velvet rub. Smoked low and slow until tender. Served with cider slaw, house made pickles and house bbq sauce.