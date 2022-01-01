Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve sliders

1/2lb Pulled Pork Sliders image

 

Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen

6343 Gross Point Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids 2 Pulled Pork Sliders w/ Fruit or Frites$6.00
2 pulled pork sliders with bbq sauce and a fruit cup on the side.
Pulled Pork Sliders (Carolina Style)$14.00
1/2lb Pork shoulder rubbed with sweet and spicy red velvet rub. Smoked low and slow until tender. Served with cider slaw, house made pickles and house bbq sauce.
Main pic

 

Nash Bros

9353 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
(1) Side Chick Slider Single$8.99
(2) Side Chick Slider Double$13.99
