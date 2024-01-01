Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve beef noodles

Alkaline image

RAMEN

Alkaline

742 W. 21st Street, Norfolk

Avg 4 (457 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
beef noodle soup$16.00
spicy beef broth/ shredded beef/ cabbage/ scallions/ cilantro
More about Alkaline
Item pic

 

Food Paradise - 4400 monarch way

4400 monarch way, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
D1. Beef Bulgogi Dry Noodles$10.50
More about Food Paradise - 4400 monarch way

