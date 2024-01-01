Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef noodles in
Norfolk
/
Norfolk
/
Beef Noodles
Norfolk restaurants that serve beef noodles
RAMEN
Alkaline
742 W. 21st Street, Norfolk
Avg 4
(457 reviews)
beef noodle soup
$16.00
spicy beef broth/ shredded beef/ cabbage/ scallions/ cilantro
More about Alkaline
Food Paradise - 4400 monarch way
4400 monarch way, Norfolk
No reviews yet
D1. Beef Bulgogi Dry Noodles
$10.50
More about Food Paradise - 4400 monarch way
