Chicken sandwiches in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Lizard Café
109 E Main St, Norfolk
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken served with provolone, roasted red peppers and house-made sundried tomato aioli
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Traditional style with celery, onion and tossed with country aioli, topped with spring mix
Mermaid Winery - Norfolk
330 W 22nd St #106, Norfolk
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pan Seared Chicken | Arugula Pesto | Smoked Gouda | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion