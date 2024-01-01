Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in North Attleboro

North Attleboro restaurants
North Attleboro restaurants that serve caesar salad

SANDWICHES

Briggs Cafe

295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$12.99
chopped romaine, hand-cut croutons, shaved parmesan, housemade tahini-caesar dressing.
More about Briggs Cafe
Main pic

 

Kabylo's Pizza by the Slice - 153 N Washington St

153 N Washington St, North Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuces, Crouton, Parmesan Cheese, Dressings on the side
More about Kabylo's Pizza by the Slice - 153 N Washington St
Box Seats Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN

Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro

500 E Washington St, North Attleboro

Avg 3.2 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Salad - Caesar$2.50
More about Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro

