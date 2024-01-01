Caesar salad in North Attleboro
North Attleboro restaurants that serve caesar salad
Briggs Cafe
295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro
|Caesar Salad
|$12.99
chopped romaine, hand-cut croutons, shaved parmesan, housemade tahini-caesar dressing.
Kabylo's Pizza by the Slice - 153 N Washington St
153 N Washington St, North Attleboro
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
Romaine Lettuces, Crouton, Parmesan Cheese, Dressings on the side