Pies in North Charleston

North Charleston restaurants
North Charleston restaurants that serve pies

The Junction Kitchen & Provisions image

 

The Junction Kitchen & Provisions

4438 Spruill ave, north charleston

Avg 4.7 (739 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mom's Tomato Onion Pie$8.25
tomato, onion, 4 cheese with arugula salad & tomato jam
Whole Tomato Pie$22.95
Mom's Tomato Onion Pie$8.25
tomato, red & sweet onion, 4 cheeses with arugula salad and tomato jam
More about The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
Item pic

 

Coosaw Creek Crab Shack

8486 Dorchester Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KEY LIME PIE$7.99
Homemade Slice of Key Lime Pie served with side of whip cream.
PECAN PIE$6.99
More about Coosaw Creek Crab Shack
Sportsbook image

 

Sportsbook

4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mud Pie$6.00
Pecan Pie$6.00
More about Sportsbook
Southern Roots Smokehouse image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Southern Roots Smokehouse

1083 East Montague Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.2 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mud Pie$6.95
Lemon Meringue Pie$6.95
Reese's Pie$6.95
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse

