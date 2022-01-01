Pies in North Charleston
North Charleston restaurants that serve pies
More about The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
4438 Spruill ave, north charleston
|Mom's Tomato Onion Pie
|$8.25
tomato, onion, 4 cheese with arugula salad & tomato jam
|Whole Tomato Pie
|$22.95
|Mom's Tomato Onion Pie
|$8.25
tomato, red & sweet onion, 4 cheeses with arugula salad and tomato jam
More about Coosaw Creek Crab Shack
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack
8486 Dorchester Road, Charleston
|KEY LIME PIE
|$7.99
Homemade Slice of Key Lime Pie served with side of whip cream.
|PECAN PIE
|$6.99
More about Sportsbook
Sportsbook
4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston
|Mud Pie
|$6.00
|Pecan Pie
|$6.00