Prosciutto in Northborough

Northborough restaurants
Northborough restaurants that serve prosciutto

Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu image

 

Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu

43 Hudson St, Northborough

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Wrapped Grilled Bartlett Pear (30 Pieces)$52.00
Prosciutto di parma, great hill blue cheese, and balsamic glaze.
More about Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu
Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza

10010 Shops Way Suite Q, Northborough

Avg 4.2 (358 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm Il Prosciutto$17.00
GF Il Prosciutto$17.50
Lg Il Prosciutto$24.00
More about Anzio's Brick Oven Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Anzio's Food Truck 2

10010 Shops Way, Northborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12" il Prosciutto$17.00
More about Anzio's Food Truck 2

