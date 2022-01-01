Chicken curry in Norwalk
Brasitas
430 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Chicken Curry
|$26.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Shaved Celery, Raisins. Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains. *Vegetarian Option Available
|Chicken Curry
|$16.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Celery, Raisins, Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains *Vegetarian Option Available
O'Neill's
93 N MAIN ST, Norwalk
|Chicken Curry
|$17.99
Strips of all natural chicken breast, carrots, peas, onion, sweet corn, peppers in a mild curry sauce over rice.
800 Connecticut
800 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$7.95
Curry/ Honey Crisp Apples/ Cilantro/ Arugula/ Toasted Ciabatta Roll