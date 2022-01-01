Arugula salad in Norwalk
Norwalk restaurants that serve arugula salad
More about Tavern on 7
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on 7
611 Main Ave, Norwalk
|Chicken & Arugula Salad
|$17.00
Breaded chicken cutlets on top of baby arugula, tomato and fresh mozzarella tossed in a lemon thyme vinaigrette
|Steak & Arugula Salad
|$18.00
Grilled and sliced NY strip steak over baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, onion and Gorgonzola cheese tossed in a lemon thyme dressing
More about La Picante
La Picante
100 North Water Street, Norwalk
|Baby Arugula & Pear Salad
|$13.00
Blueberry goat cheese, shaved almonds, grape tomatoes, honey truffle vinaigrette
More about Valencia Luncheria
Valencia Luncheria
164 Main St, Norwalk
|Baby Arugula Steak Salad
|$24.00
Baby Spinach, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Oregano Vinaigrette, Crispy Onions
More about IL Posto
IL Posto
122 Washington Street, Norwalk
|Endive and Arugula Salad
|$14.00
candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, green apple, champagne dressing
More about Classica Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Classica Pizza
190 Main Street, Norwalk
|Lemon Arugula Salad
|$12.99
Arugula, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Parmigian Cheese with Lemon Vinagrette
More about The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood
89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk
|Watermelon and Arugula Salad
|$16.00
mint, feta, almonds, honey vin
More about 800 Connecticut
800 Connecticut
800 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk
|Arugula Salad
|$8.50
Pickled Onions/ Avocado/ Roasted Corn/ Cherry Tomato/ Balsamic Dressing