Arugula salad in Norwalk

Go
Norwalk restaurants
Toast

Norwalk restaurants that serve arugula salad

Chicken & Arugula Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Arugula Salad$17.00
Breaded chicken cutlets on top of baby arugula, tomato and fresh mozzarella tossed in a lemon thyme vinaigrette
Steak & Arugula Salad$18.00
Grilled and sliced NY strip steak over baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, onion and Gorgonzola cheese tossed in a lemon thyme dressing
Item pic

 

La Picante

100 North Water Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.6 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Arugula & Pear Salad$13.00
Blueberry goat cheese, shaved almonds, grape tomatoes, honey truffle vinaigrette
Banner pic

 

Valencia Luncheria

164 Main St, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baby Arugula Steak Salad$24.00
Baby Spinach, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Oregano Vinaigrette, Crispy Onions
Endive and Arugula Salad image

 

IL Posto

122 Washington Street, Norwalk

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Endive and Arugula Salad$14.00
candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, green apple, champagne dressing
Classica Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Classica Pizza

190 Main Street, Norwalk

Avg 4.7 (852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Arugula Salad$12.99
Arugula, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Parmigian Cheese with Lemon Vinagrette
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

 

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Watermelon and Arugula Salad$16.00
mint, feta, almonds, honey vin
Item pic

 

800 Connecticut

800 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$8.50
Pickled Onions/ Avocado/ Roasted Corn/ Cherry Tomato/ Balsamic Dressing
