Stromboli in
Norwich
/
Norwich
/
Stromboli
Norwich restaurants that serve stromboli
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
La Stella Pizzeria
1 Market St, Norwich
Avg 4.6
(711 reviews)
Stromboli
$9.75
Veggie Stromboli
$9.25
More about La Stella Pizzeria
Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue
137 Norwich Avenue, Norwich
No reviews yet
Stromboli
$9.75
More about Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue
