Stromboli in Norwich

Norwich restaurants
Norwich restaurants that serve stromboli

La Stella Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

La Stella Pizzeria

1 Market St, Norwich

Avg 4.6 (711 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stromboli$9.75
Veggie Stromboli$9.25
More about La Stella Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue

137 Norwich Avenue, Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stromboli$9.75
More about Stella's Bakery & Market - 137 Norwich Avenue

