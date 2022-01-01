Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve quesadillas

Offshore Ale Co

30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$16.48
Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla then baked in our wood-fired oven. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Chicken Quesadilla$16.48
Diced chicken, spinach, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla then baked in our wood-fired oven. Served with Salsa and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla$14.42
More about Offshore Ale Co
The Ritz MV & Dilly's

4 Circuit Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$7.00
More about The Ritz MV & Dilly's
Dos Mas

50 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHORT RIB QUESADILLA$19.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$14.00
Chihuahua cheese, green sauce, corn, red onion, cotija cheese
STEAK QUESADILLA$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, chopped onion, chopped poblano, wholegrain mustard
More about Dos Mas
Sharky's Cantina

31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
QUANSOO BBQ QUESADILLA$14.99
WARNING! THIS QUESADILLA BITES BACK! Many will consider this dish to be Hot/Spicy. A grilled chicken quesadilla with our housemade habanero-pineapple-mango-cilantro salsa. Also delish with our BBQ Pulled Pork instead of grilled chicken...your choice! Make it a plato and get rice or beans on the side, or maybe fries?
CHEESEBURGER QUESADILLA$14.99
It's like our Big Macadilla with a little less stuff! Enjoy crumbled burger patties with Cheese and then you can add what you want to it!
CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheddar cheese, bacon shredded lettuce and ranch dressing are all stuffed inside our perfectly grill toasted flour tortilla.
More about Sharky's Cantina

