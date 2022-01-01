Quesadillas in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve quesadillas
Offshore Ale Co
30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$16.48
Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla then baked in our wood-fired oven. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.48
Diced chicken, spinach, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla then baked in our wood-fired oven. Served with Salsa and sour cream
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$14.42
Dos Mas
50 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs
|SHORT RIB QUESADILLA
|$19.00
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$14.00
Chihuahua cheese, green sauce, corn, red onion, cotija cheese
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, chopped onion, chopped poblano, wholegrain mustard
Sharky's Cantina
31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
|QUANSOO BBQ QUESADILLA
|$14.99
WARNING! THIS QUESADILLA BITES BACK! Many will consider this dish to be Hot/Spicy. A grilled chicken quesadilla with our housemade habanero-pineapple-mango-cilantro salsa. Also delish with our BBQ Pulled Pork instead of grilled chicken...your choice! Make it a plato and get rice or beans on the side, or maybe fries?
|CHEESEBURGER QUESADILLA
|$14.99
It's like our Big Macadilla with a little less stuff! Enjoy crumbled burger patties with Cheese and then you can add what you want to it!
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheddar cheese, bacon shredded lettuce and ranch dressing are all stuffed inside our perfectly grill toasted flour tortilla.