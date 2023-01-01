Tacos in Odenton
Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 3
8313 Telegraph Road, Odenton
|Shrimp Street Taco
|$3.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
|Lengua Beef Street Taco**
|$4.50
3 oz slow braised beef tongue, diced white onion, avocado salsa, cilantro and lime on a house made corn tortilla
|Birria de Res Street Taco
|$3.00
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
**does not include cheese or beef consomme**