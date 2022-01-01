Cake in Olympia
Fish Tale Brewpub
GRILL
Fish Tale Brewpub
515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia
|Chocolate Cheese Cake
|$10.00
A deliciously rich chocolate cheese cake made with our very own Mudshark Porter, topped with a dark chocolate ganache
The Brick on Trosper
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Brick on Trosper
709 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater
|Trip Choc Cake
|$5.99
Brewery City Pizza
Brewery City Pizza
2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia
|Chocolate Mud Cake
|$6.50
Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and topped with roasted almond bits.