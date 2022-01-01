Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad in
Ontario
/
Ontario
/
Chicken Salad
Ontario restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA
Brick Shack Pizza
1201 N Grove Ave, Ontario
Avg 4.3
(670 reviews)
LG Chicken Salad
$8.99
More about Brick Shack Pizza
Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque - - Ontario
3430 Ontario Ranch Road, Ontario
No reviews yet
Chicken Soy Sesame Salad
$8.99
Romaine lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage, sesame seeds, house soy sesame salad dressing, and grilled chicken.
More about Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque - - Ontario
