Chicken salad in Ontario

Ontario restaurants
Ontario restaurants that serve chicken salad

Brick Shack Pizza image

PIZZA

Brick Shack Pizza

1201 N Grove Ave, Ontario

Avg 4.3 (670 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LG Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Brick Shack Pizza
Item pic

 

Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque - - Ontario

3430 Ontario Ranch Road, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Soy Sesame Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage, sesame seeds, house soy sesame salad dressing, and grilled chicken.
More about Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque - - Ontario

